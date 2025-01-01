Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 25.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 97510
Lot #: 856
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
*EXTRA TIRES*
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

247,568 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Watch This Vehicle
13189247

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
247,568KM
VIN 2C4RC1BG8ER336295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 97510
  • Mileage 247,568 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 25.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 97510
Lot #: 856
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
*EXTRA TIRES*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2014 Chrysler Town & Country