OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 5.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 43602 <br/>Lot #: 462X <br/>Reserve Price: Unreserved <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/>Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid. <br/> **AFTERMARKET RADIO*REAR BUMPER NEEDS REPLACEMENT*CLUTCH SLIPPING** <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2014 Dodge Dart

243,992 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Dart

SE

2014 Dodge Dart

SE

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
243,992KM
VIN 1C3CDFAA8ED759026

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43602
  • Mileage 243,992 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 5.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43602
Lot #: 462X
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
**AFTERMARKET RADIO*REAR BUMPER NEEDS REPLACEMENT*CLUTCH SLIPPING**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Dodge Dart