2014 Dodge Durango

259,926 KM

$9,900

+ GST
13183079

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$9,900

+ GST

Used
259,926KM
VIN 1C4SDJD16EC281668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB1668
  • Mileage 259,926 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style? Look at our Pre-Owned 2014 DODGE DURANGO LIMITED AWD 6 PASSENGER (Pictured in photo) Filled with top options including: All wheel drive system Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Factory Car starter, Power Windows. Am/Fm stereo Cd player Power sunroof Rearview camera. /Air /Tilt /Cruise/ comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Safety

Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Seating

Leather Interior
Quad Seating
3RD ROW SEATING

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates

$9,900

+ GST>

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

