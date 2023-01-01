2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

$8,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 0 , 4 0 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10457901

10457901 Stock #: 80582

80582 VIN: 2C4RDGBGXER288766

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 80582

Mileage 190,409 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.