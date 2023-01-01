Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>AMVIC Licensed Business </div>

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

213,647 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-455-1534

  1. 1702225010
  2. 1702225030
  3. 1702225050
  4. 1702225068
  5. 1702225095
  6. 1702225115
  7. 1702225131
  8. 1702225153
  9. 1702224966
  10. 1702224967
  11. 1702224966
  12. 1702224967
  13. 1702224966
  14. 1702224967
  15. 1702224967
  16. 1702224966
  17. 1702224986
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
213,647KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG4ER177470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 7470
  • Mileage 213,647 KM

Vehicle Description

AMVIC Licensed Business 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Clinic

Used 2011 Buick Regal 4dr Sdn CXL w/1SA *Ltd Avail* for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Buick Regal 4dr Sdn CXL w/1SA *Ltd Avail* 87,186 KM $9,800 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Micra 4dr HB AUTO SV for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Nissan Micra 4dr HB AUTO SV 181,298 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Sportage LX for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Kia Sportage LX 146,449 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car Clinic

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Clinic

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

Call Dealer

403-455-XXXX

(click to show)

403-455-1534

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Clinic

403-455-1534

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan