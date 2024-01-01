Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 50741 <br/>Lot #: .....RT <br/>Reserve Price: $1,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot. <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Frame Damage: This vehicles frame is damaged and may be unsafe. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> * TOW * ENGINE REQUIRES REPAIR * * BOOSTER PACK REQUIRED TO STAY RUNNNING * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

104,425 KM

Details Description

$1,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
12044527

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12044527
  2. 12044527
  3. 12044527
  4. 12044527
  5. 12044527
  6. 12044527
  7. 12044527
  8. 12044527
  9. 12044527
  10. 12044527
  11. 12044527
  12. 12044527
  13. 12044527
  14. 12044527
  15. 12044527
  16. 12044527
  17. 12044527
  18. 12044527
  19. 12044527
  20. 12044527
  21. 12044527
  22. 12044527
  23. 12044527
  24. 12044527
  25. 12044527
  26. 12044527
  27. 12044527
  28. 12044527
  29. 12044527
  30. 12044527
  31. 12044527
  32. 12044527
  33. 12044527
  34. 12044527
  35. 12044527
  36. 12044527
  37. 12044527
  38. 12044527
  39. 12044527
  40. 12044527
  41. 12044527
  42. 12044527
  43. 12044527
Contact Seller

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,425KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG7ER287106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 50741
  • Mileage 104,425 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 50741
Lot #: .....RT
Reserve Price: $1,500
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot.
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Frame Damage: This vehicle's frame is damaged and may be unsafe.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
* TOW * ENGINE REQUIRES REPAIR * * BOOSTER PACK REQUIRED TO STAY RUNNNING *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2019 Ford F-150 PLATINUM for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Ford F-150 PLATINUM 219,356 KM $18,750 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee North for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Jeep Cherokee North 110,543 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Hyundai Tucson 124,235 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan