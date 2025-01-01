Menu
<p>.Introducing the ultimate family-friendly minivan - the 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T! This 4-door, automatic beauty boasts a sleek exterior design and refined interior for a comfortable and stylish ride. With versatile seating for up to seven passengers and plenty of storage space, its perfect for road trips and daily commutes. Equipped with a powerful V6 engine, this vehicle delivers an impressive performance on the road. Stay connected and entertained with its advanced technology features, including a touchscreen display and premium audio system. Plus, with its excellent safety ratings and features, you can have peace of mind while driving your loved ones around. Upgrade your familys transportation with the 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T. #DodgeGrandCaravan #FamilyFun #RoadTripReady.</p><p> </p>

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

154,832 KM

Details Description

$12,599

+ GST
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn R/T

13113200

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn R/T

Location

Red Mile Motors

311 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W1

825-982-1111

$12,599

+ GST

Used
154,832KM
VIN 2C4RDGEG5ER474369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 474369
  • Mileage 154,832 KM

Vehicle Description

Red Mile Motors

Red Mile Motors

311 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W1

$12,599

Red Mile Motors

825-982-1111

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan