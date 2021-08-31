Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

88,700 KM

Details Description Features

$14,490

+ tax & licensing
$14,490

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

SE w/ 3.6L V6 / LOW KMS

SE w/ 3.6L V6 / LOW KMS

Location

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

88,700KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Redline 2 Coat Pearl
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 88,700 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Dodge Grand Caravan SE comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.6L V6 motor, automatic transmission, black roof rails, heated side mirrors, power windows, dual-zone temperature control, premium sound system, keyless entry, tilt & telescoping steering wheel, Uconnet and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD), WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL (STD), REDLINE 2 COAT PEARL, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E CANADA VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE, BLACK SIDE ROOF RAILS -inc: Integrat...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
