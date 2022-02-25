Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

204,955 KM

Details Description

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8389389
  2. 8389389
  3. 8389389
  4. 8389389
  5. 8389389
  6. 8389389
  7. 8389389
  8. 8389389
  9. 8389389
  10. 8389389
  11. 8389389
  12. 8389389
  13. 8389389
  14. 8389389
  15. 8389389
  16. 8389389
  17. 8389389
  18. 8389389
  19. 8389389
  20. 8389389
  21. 8389389
  22. 8389389
  23. 8389389
  24. 8389389
  25. 8389389
  26. 8389389
  27. 8389389
  28. 8389389
  29. 8389389
  30. 8389389
  31. 8389389
  32. 8389389
  33. 8389389
  34. 8389389
  35. 8389389
  36. 8389389
  37. 8389389
  38. 8389389
Contact Seller

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

204,955KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8389389
  • Stock #: 29682
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDGXER371112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 29682
  • Mileage 204,955 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY APRIL 2.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 29682 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $6,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - * POWER STEERING NOISE / FRONT SUSPENSION NOISE * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2012 Ford Econoline ...
 199,780 KM
$21,000 + tax & lic
2008 Ford F-350 SD XLT
 314,009 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
2003 Toyota Matrix XRS
 159,574 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory