2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE ECON
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
217,427KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8644436
- Stock #: 410286
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG5ER410286
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Mileage 217,427 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 DODGE CARAVAN SE WITH 217427 KMS, ECON MODE, CRUISE CONTROL, AUX, CD, RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E SE -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE Air Conditioning w/3 Zone Temp Control 6 Speakers Compact Spare Tire Included on fleet orders only Body Color Bodyside Molding Body Color Sill Applique...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7