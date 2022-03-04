Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

217,427 KM

$9,988

+ tax & licensing
Auto House

403-291-0891

SE ECON

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

217,427KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8644436
  Stock #: 410286
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG5ER410286

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Mileage 217,427 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 DODGE CARAVAN SE WITH 217427 KMS, ECON MODE, CRUISE CONTROL, AUX, CD, RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E SE -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE Air Conditioning w/3 Zone Temp Control 6 Speakers Compact Spare Tire Included on fleet orders only Body Color Bodyside Molding Body Color Sill Applique...

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

