2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

69,908 KM

Details Description

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP

CVP

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

69,908KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8818502
  • Stock #: 41528
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1ER127478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 41528
  • Mileage 69,908 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JULY 19.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 41528 - LOT #: 594 - RESERVE PRICE: $10,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

