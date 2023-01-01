$10,988+ tax & licensing
$10,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-291-0891
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE 7 PASSENGERS ECON MODE
Location
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
173,052KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9613723
- Stock #: 319184
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG2ER319184
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Mileage 173,052 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SE WITH 173052 KMS, 7 PASSENGERS, ECON MODE, HEATED MIRRORS, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD),QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E SE -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE Air Conditioning w/3 Zone Temp Control 6 Speakers Compact Spare Tire Included on fleet orders only Body Colo...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7