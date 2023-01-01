Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

173,052 KM

$10,988

+ tax & licensing
$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE 7 PASSENGERS ECON MODE

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE 7 PASSENGERS ECON MODE

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

173,052KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9613723
  Stock #: 319184
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG2ER319184

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Mileage 173,052 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SE WITH 173052 KMS, 7 PASSENGERS, ECON MODE, HEATED MIRRORS, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD),QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E SE -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE Air Conditioning w/3 Zone Temp Control 6 Speakers Compact Spare Tire Included on fleet orders only Body Colo...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

