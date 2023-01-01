2014 Dodge Journey

Sale $9,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 3 , 6 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10090620

10090620 Stock #: 10482

10482 VIN: 3C4PDCAB9ET158299

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 173,660 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.