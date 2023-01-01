Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

173,660 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

SE Plus

2014 Dodge Journey

SE Plus

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

173,660KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10090620
  • Stock #: 10482
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB9ET158299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,660 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Power Locks!

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

Compare at $11995 - Our Price is just $9995!

Versatile, efficient, and stylish, this Dodge Journey has a lot to offer. This 2014 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 173,660 kms. Stock number 10482 is black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Power Locks.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
