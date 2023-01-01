Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

140,293 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

R/T

Location

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

140,293KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10353393
  • Stock #: 238816A
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG9ET138595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fathom Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,293 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package!

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

With flexible versatility, advanced technology, and a stylish aesthetic, this Dodge Journey is one of the most attractive crossovers on the market. This 2014 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 140,293 kms. Stock number 238816A is fathom blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package

