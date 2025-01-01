Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

182,797 KM

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R-T Rallye/LEATHER/CAR STARTER/NAVIGATION

2014 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R-T Rallye/LEATHER/CAR STARTER/NAVIGATION

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

182,797KM
VIN 3C4PDDEG9ET212292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB2292
  • Mileage 182,797 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2014 DODGE JOURNEY RT RALLEY AWD 7 PASSENGER (Pictured in photo) Filled with top options including All wheel drive system Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth Power Sunroof Heated steering wheel, Navigation Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows. Rearview camera /Air /Tilt /Cruise/ comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-XXXX

403-261-5892

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

2014 Dodge Journey