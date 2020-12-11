Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

137,243 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours
SXT

SXT

Location

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

137,243KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6318408
  • Stock #: AA0305
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG1ET2S0141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # AA0305
  • Mileage 137,243 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2014 Dodge Journey SXT! This 7 Passenger SUV is equipped with Cloth Interior, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Calling, Push Start, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, AM/FM/6CD/AUX and many more great features!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag

