$16,488+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,488
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2014 Dodge Journey
2014 Dodge Journey
R/T LEATHER SEATS HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$16,488
+ taxes & licensing
105,097KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9613732
- Stock #: 202991
- VIN: 3C4PDDFG9ET202991
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 105,097 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 DODGE JOURNEY R/T WITH 105097 KMS, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, PUSH-BUTTON START, ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION,TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD),PITCH BLACK CLEARCOAT,BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS,ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD),WHEELS: 19 X 7 PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD),GVWR: 2 540 KGS (5 600 LBS) (STD),QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28X ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4