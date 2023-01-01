Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

105,097 KM

$16,488

+ tax & licensing
$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T LEATHER SEATS HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T LEATHER SEATS HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

105,097KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9613732
  • Stock #: 202991
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG9ET202991

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 105,097 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 DODGE JOURNEY R/T WITH 105097 KMS, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, PUSH-BUTTON START, ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION,TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD),PITCH BLACK CLEARCOAT,BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS,ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD),WHEELS: 19 X 7 PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD),GVWR: 2 540 KGS (5 600 LBS) (STD),QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28X ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

