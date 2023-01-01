$15,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-770-9294
2014 Dodge Ram
2014 Dodge Ram
PICK UP TRUCK
Location
Auto House
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
403-770-9294
$15,988
+ taxes & licensing
200,228KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10361637
- Stock #: 156902
- VIN: 1C6RR7KT6ES156902
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 200,228 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Hemi Badge Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler,POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SIRIUSX...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Jacksonport
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5