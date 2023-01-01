Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Ram

200,228 KM

Details Description Features

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Ram

2014 Dodge Ram

PICK UP TRUCK

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Ram

PICK UP TRUCK

Location

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

  1. 10361637
  2. 10361637
  3. 10361637
  4. 10361637
  5. 10361637
  6. 10361637
  7. 10361637
  8. 10361637
  9. 10361637
  10. 10361637
  11. 10361637
  12. 10361637
  13. 10361637
  14. 10361637
  15. 10361637
Contact Seller

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
200,228KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10361637
  • Stock #: 156902
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT6ES156902

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 200,228 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Dodge RAM 1500 Quad ST 4x4 V6 3.6 Power steering Power brakes Power door locks Power windows Power mirrors Satellite radio Excellent shape Tires like new.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Hemi Badge Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler,POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SIRIUSX...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2015 Jaguar XJ PREMI...
 113,960 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Audi Q5 3.0T Te...
 129,577 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Nissan Murano SE
 246,500 KM
$7,488 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

Call Dealer

403-770-XXXX

(click to show)

403-770-9294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory