2014 Dodge Ram

$15,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 0 , 2 2 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10361637

10361637 Stock #: 156902

156902 VIN: 1C6RR7KT6ES156902

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Mileage 200,228 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Hemi Badge Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler,POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SIRIUSX...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.