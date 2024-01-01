$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 DOOSAN XP375
2014 DOOSAN XP375
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
3,136KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 443106UGWE20
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 3,136 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday November 27.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 44458
Lot #: 450
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
* BLOWN HEAD GASKET * MISSING TRAILER JACK * NON-RUNNING * DIESEL *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 44458
Lot #: 450
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
* BLOWN HEAD GASKET * MISSING TRAILER JACK * NON-RUNNING * DIESEL *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.
2017 Kia Rio LX 79,285 KM $10,700 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Cla45amg 128,691 KM $19,100 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE CLASS GLEC63S 58,850 KM $62,000 + tax & lic
Email Regal Auctions Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2014 DOOSAN XP375