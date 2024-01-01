Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday November 27.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 44458 <br/>Lot #: 450 <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> * BLOWN HEAD GASKET * MISSING TRAILER JACK * NON-RUNNING * DIESEL * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2014 DOOSAN XP375

3,136 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 DOOSAN XP375

Watch This Vehicle
11914655

2014 DOOSAN XP375

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11914655
  2. 11914655
  3. 11914655
  4. 11914655
  5. 11914655
  6. 11914655
  7. 11914655
  8. 11914655
  9. 11914655
  10. 11914655
  11. 11914655
  12. 11914655
  13. 11914655
  14. 11914655
  15. 11914655
  16. 11914655
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
3,136KM
VIN 443106UGWE20

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 3,136 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday November 27.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 44458
Lot #: 450
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
* BLOWN HEAD GASKET * MISSING TRAILER JACK * NON-RUNNING * DIESEL *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2017 Kia Rio LX for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Kia Rio LX 79,285 KM $10,700 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Cla45amg for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Cla45amg 128,691 KM $19,100 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE CLASS GLEC63S for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE CLASS GLEC63S 58,850 KM $62,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2014 DOOSAN XP375