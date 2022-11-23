$16,988+ tax & licensing
2014 Ducati 899 Panigale
Superbike | $0 DOWN, EVERYONE APPROVED!
Location
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
$16,988
- Listing ID: 9433287
- Stock #: GTS6895
- VIN: ZDM14BUW0EB016895
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sport Bike
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Mileage 17,544 KM
Vehicle Description
We are selling a VERY fast and beautiful 2014 Ducati 899 Superbike Panigale. If you are looking for one of the fastest and best handling bikes money can buy, then you should consider this Ducati. This is one of the best balanced bikes on the market, Behaving as it should in corners and straights. This bad boy is packed with awesome electronics that helps keep this very fast bike enjoyable, even to someone who isn't used to a bike like this. It comes equipped with ABS and an awesome braking stability system, Adjustable electronic brake control (Gives less engine braking in race mode) and an Extremely refined Throttle control and traction control system.
There is so much more than meets the eye, This bike is a must see.
Message or call us today @ 587-432-3333 to check out our collection!
Worried about winter storage? Call us to find out more about our winter storage program.
Carfax Included!
Warranty options available.
Financing available.
Vehicle Features
