Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.CGET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!- INSTANT APPROVALS!!- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGECALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!AMVIC LICENSED DEALEROnce we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac,<span> </span></span><span>Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018</span></p><br><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1741467653548_4120599509589957 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2014 Ford Econoline

95,789 KM

Details Description Features

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Ford Econoline

Cargo E-250 Recreational| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Watch This Vehicle
12263164

2014 Ford Econoline

Cargo E-250 Recreational| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

Contact Seller

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,789KM
VIN 1FTNE2EW6EDA10404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 95,789 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.CGET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!- INSTANT APPROVALS!!- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGECALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!AMVIC LICENSED DEALEROnce we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018


Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
glove box
Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Manual tilt steering column
Cargo Space Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Engine Cover Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
120 amp alternator
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
124.9 L Fuel Tank
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Split Swing-Out Rear Passenger Side Door

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Safety

Side impact beams
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Additional Features

Oil pressure
voltmeter
odometer
GVWR: 4
Dashboard Storage
Engine: 4.6L FFV V8
037 kg (8
900 lb) Payload Package
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Tachometer and Trip Odometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS and Front Vented Discs
1637.5 Kgs Maximum Payload

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Used 2017 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr Limited for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr Limited 168,646 KM $19,988 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr S | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr S | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! 197,023 KM $11,988 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Ford F-150 XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! 163,761 KM $28,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email GT Motor Sports Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

403-402-XXXX

(click to show)

403-402-2015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Econoline