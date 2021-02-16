Menu
2014 Ford Edge

60,042 KM

Details Description Features

$19,494

+ tax & licensing
$19,494

+ taxes & licensing

Northland Kia

403-247-2411

2014 Ford Edge

2014 Ford Edge

SPORT

2014 Ford Edge

SPORT

Location

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

403-247-2411

$19,494

+ taxes & licensing

60,042KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6550642
  • Stock #: P0389A
  • VIN: 2FMDK4AK6EBB08000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Charcoal/Silver Smoke
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0389A
  • Mileage 60,042 KM

Vehicle Description

Northland Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Northland Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Off-road or on the street, this Ford Edge Sport handles with ease. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Once you see this Ford, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this Ford Edge's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! The Edge Sport has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 60,042km put on this Ford. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Edge Sport. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**2021/02/16

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
glove box
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Steel spare wheel
Back-Up Camera
Cargo Net
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Regular Amplifier
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Wheels w/Locks
3.39 Axle Ratio
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
72 L Fuel Tank
908# Maximum Payload
175 Amp Alternator
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Streaming Audio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Engine: 3.7L Ti-VCT V6
Radio: Sony Audio System -inc: clock and 12 speakers in 10 locations
Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Tires: P265/40R22 AS BSW
Wheels: 22 Polished Aluminum -inc: tuxedo black spoke accents and locking lug nuts shipped to the dealer via VIN fulfillment
Transmission: 6-Spd SelectShift Auto w/Sport Mode -inc: paddle activation
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Leather Gear Shifter Material
GVWR: 2527 kgs (5571 lbs)
Radio w/Seek-Scan In-Dash Mounted Single CD MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation and Radio Data System
SYNC w/MyFord Touch -inc: voice activation 911 Assist VHR SYNC Services Applink Bluetooth steering wheel controls 8 touch-screen 2 driver configurable LCD displays in cluster media hub w/2 USB ports SD card reader and video input jack
Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats -inc: contrast stitching on seats 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar and recline driver memory setting and 6-way fold-flat power passenger seat w/manual lumbar and recline
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents

Northland Kia

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

