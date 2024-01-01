Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 17.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 35953 <br/>Lot #: 759 <br/>Reserve Price: $7,800 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2014 Ford Escape

174,244 KM

Details Description

$7,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11699983
  2. 11699983
  3. 11699983
  4. 11699983
  5. 11699983
  6. 11699983
  7. 11699983
  8. 11699983
  9. 11699983
  10. 11699983
  11. 11699983
  12. 11699983
  13. 11699983
  14. 11699983
  15. 11699983
  16. 11699983
  17. 11699983
  18. 11699983
  19. 11699983
  20. 11699983
  21. 11699983
  22. 11699983
  23. 11699983
  24. 11699983
  25. 11699983
  26. 11699983
  27. 11699983
  28. 11699983
  29. 11699983
  30. 11699983
  31. 11699983
  32. 11699983
  33. 11699983
Contact Seller

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,244KM
VIN 1FMCU9GX9EUC55248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 35953
  • Mileage 174,244 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 17.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 35953
Lot #: 759
Reserve Price: $7,800
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2008 Nissan Pathfinder LE for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 Nissan Pathfinder LE 284,519 KM $3,450 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Subaru Impreza for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Subaru Impreza 254,807 KM $1,950 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford F-150 King Ranch for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Ford F-150 King Ranch 292,338 KM $11,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape