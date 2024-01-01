Menu
This compact SUV offers practicality, efficiency, and modern features. Powered by a 1.6L EcoBoost turbocharged engine delivering 178HP, it's perfect for commuting and family outings with an excellent fuel economy.

<strong>Features:</strong>

<ul><li>Seating for 5 with cloth upholstery</li><li>SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and USB connectivity</li><li>Power driver seat</li><li>Moon Roof</li><li>Rearview camera and keyless entry</li><li>Split-folding rear seats for added cargo space flexibility</li><li>17" alloy wheels and roof rails for added utility</li><li>Safety: stability control, traction control, and multiple airbags</li></ul>

Ideal for individuals or families looking for a versatile, efficient, and comfortable SUV.

128,869 KM

$12,997

+ tax & licensing
XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,869KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GX4EUC25669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,869 KM

For Sale: 2014 Ford Escape SE

This compact SUV offers practicality, efficiency, and modern features. Powered by a 1.6L EcoBoost turbocharged engine delivering 178HP, it’s perfect for commuting and family outings with an excellent fuel economy.

Features:

  • Seating for 5 with cloth upholstery
  • SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and USB connectivity
  • Power driver seat
  • Moon Roof
  • Rearview camera and keyless entry
  • Split-folding rear seats for added cargo space flexibility
  • 17” alloy wheels and roof rails for added utility
  • Safety: stability control, traction control, and multiple airbags

Ideal for individuals or families looking for a versatile, efficient, and comfortable SUV.

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

