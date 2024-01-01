$12,997+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
2014 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$12,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,869 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (587) 215-8798 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL (587) 500-7998
IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!
AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP
|
|
|
|
|
|
For Sale: 2014 Ford Escape SE
This compact SUV offers practicality, efficiency, and modern features. Powered by a 1.6L EcoBoost turbocharged engine delivering 178HP, it’s perfect for commuting and family outings with an excellent fuel economy.
Features:
- Seating for 5 with cloth upholstery
- SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and USB connectivity
- Power driver seat
- Moon Roof
- Rearview camera and keyless entry
- Split-folding rear seats for added cargo space flexibility
- 17” alloy wheels and roof rails for added utility
- Safety: stability control, traction control, and multiple airbags
Ideal for individuals or families looking for a versatile, efficient, and comfortable SUV.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From XpressApprovals
Email XpressApprovals
XpressApprovals
Call Dealer
(403) 909-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(403) 909-8666