Come see this 2014 Ford Escape SE. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98 engine will keep you going. This Ford Escape has the following options: Wheels: 17 Alloy Sparkle Silver Painted, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Select Shift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, and Steel Spare Wheel.

2014 Ford Escape

224,124 KM

2014 Ford Escape

SE

13145056

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ GST

Used
224,124KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GX7EUA08973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 224,124 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2014 Ford Escape SE. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98 engine will keep you going. This Ford Escape has the following options: Wheels: 17" Alloy Sparkle Silver Painted, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Select Shift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, and Steel Spare Wheel. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

