$CALL+ GST
2014 Ford Escape
SE
2014 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 224,124 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2014 Ford Escape SE. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98 engine will keep you going. This Ford Escape has the following options: Wheels: 17" Alloy Sparkle Silver Painted, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Select Shift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, and Steel Spare Wheel. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Call Dealer
403-256-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
403-256-4960