2014 Ford Escape

180,700 KM

$120

+ tax & licensing
Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

SE

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

  Listing ID: 5396810
  VIN: 1FMCU9G99EUC32330

180,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,700 KM

Vehicle Description

$120 Bi-Weekly estimated based on 60 month term O.A.C. with $0 downpayment

Look at this gorgeous 2014 Ford Escape SE! This Ford is the definition of your adventurous side, or should i say your "Escape!?'' equipped with Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Bluetooth, 4WD, Steering Wheel Controls and many more amazing features calling your name!

 

-FINANCING AVAILABLE - 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! (All Credit Approved! $0 Down)

-WARRANTY AVAILABLE!

-All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT  

-AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer

 

Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2 

 

Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca 

 

Don’t see a vehicle you’re looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you! For more details or to book an appointment please call us at (587) 892-6372 anytime!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

