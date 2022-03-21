2014 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 4 0 , 9 5 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8806766

8806766 Stock #: 41508

41508 VIN: 1FMCU9GX1EUC25662

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 41508

Mileage 240,958 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.