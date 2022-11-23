Menu
2014 Ford Escape

160,168 KM

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

TITANIUM NAVI BACKUP CAM PANO ROOF LEATHER/HEATED SEATS

2014 Ford Escape

TITANIUM NAVI BACKUP CAM PANO ROOF LEATHER/HEATED SEATS

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

160,168KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9432555
  • Stock #: A95582
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J96EUA95582

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 160,168 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 FORD ESCAPE TITANIUM WITH 160168 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, CD/RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Turbocharged,Four Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

