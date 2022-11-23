$16,988+ tax & licensing
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
TITANIUM NAVI BACKUP CAM PANO ROOF LEATHER/HEATED SEATS
Location
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
160,168KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9432555
- Stock #: A95582
- VIN: 1FMCU9J96EUA95582
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 160,168 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 FORD ESCAPE TITANIUM WITH 160168 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, CD/RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Turbocharged,Four Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated...
