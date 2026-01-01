$6,500+ GST
2014 Ford Expedition
2014 Ford Expedition
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$6,500
+ GST
Used
240,131KM
VIN 1FMJK1G57EEF29375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15303
- Mileage 240,131 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday January 27.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 15303
Lot #: 520
Reserve Price: $6,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
*RADIO INOPERABLE*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
2014 Ford Expedition