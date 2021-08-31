2014 Ford Expedition

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 0 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8064454

8064454 Stock #: A15802

A15802 VIN: 1FMJU1G59EEF48326

Vehicle Details Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Stock # A15802

Mileage 208,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical 3.73 Axle Ratio Engine: 5.4L FFV SOHC V8 Seating Cloth front bucket seats Additional Features Monotone Paint Application Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Equipment Group 100A Wheels: 17'' Steel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.