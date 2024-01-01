Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday November 13.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 43996 <br/>Lot #: 846 <br/>Reserve Price: $12,900 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/> *EXTRA TIRES AND RIMS* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2014 Ford Explorer

161,694 KM

Details Description

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11905952
  2. 11905952
  3. 11905952
  4. 11905952
  5. 11905952
  6. 11905952
  7. 11905952
  8. 11905952
  9. 11905952
  10. 11905952
  11. 11905952
  12. 11905952
  13. 11905952
  14. 11905952
  15. 11905952
  16. 11905952
  17. 11905952
  18. 11905952
  19. 11905952
  20. 11905952
  21. 11905952
  22. 11905952
  23. 11905952
  24. 11905952
  25. 11905952
  26. 11905952
  27. 11905952
  28. 11905952
  29. 11905952
  30. 11905952
  31. 11905952
  32. 11905952
  33. 11905952
  34. 11905952
Contact Seller

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
161,694KM
VIN 1FM5K8D83EGA56264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 43996
  • Mileage 161,694 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday November 13.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43996
Lot #: 846
Reserve Price: $12,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
*EXTRA TIRES AND RIMS*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2018 Kia Sorento LX for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Kia Sorento LX 207,917 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Odyssey for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Honda Odyssey 152,396 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Mazda Tribute for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 Mazda Tribute 222,240 KM $3,750 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Explorer