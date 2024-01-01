Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle any adventure? Look no further than this 2014 Ford Explorer XLT, available now at Royalty Motors! This sleek black beauty features a comfortable grey interior, perfect for long drives with the family. Powered by a robust V6 engine and boasting a 4-wheel drive system, this Explorer is ready to conquer any terrain. With 142,600km on the odometer, it has been well-maintained and is sure to provide many more years of dependable service.</p><p>This XLT trim level is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of automatic headlights, keyless entry, and power windows and locks. Stay warm and comfortable with heated mirrors and the power of a V6 engine. The Explorer also provides peace of mind with its comprehensive safety features, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control.</p><p>Here are five of the most enticing features of this 2014 Ford Explorer XLT:</p><ul><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy roads to rugged trails.</li><li><strong>V6 Engine:</strong> Enjoy powerful acceleration and smooth performance, perfect for long journeys and hauling cargo.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable with clear visibility even in frigid temperatures.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your Explorer with ease, making every journey a breeze.</li><li><strong>Power Windows and Locks:</strong> Experience convenience and control at your fingertips.</li></ul><p>Visit Royalty Motors today to experience this fantastic Ford Explorer XLT for yourself!</p><p><em>AMVIC CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP </em></p>

2014 Ford Explorer

142,600 KM

$15,997

+ tax & licensing
Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,997

+ taxes & licensing

Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 142,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2014 Ford Explorer