2014 Ford Explorer
4WD 4dr XLT
Location
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
403-817-5595
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 142,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle any adventure? Look no further than this 2014 Ford Explorer XLT, available now at Royalty Motors! This sleek black beauty features a comfortable grey interior, perfect for long drives with the family. Powered by a robust V6 engine and boasting a 4-wheel drive system, this Explorer is ready to conquer any terrain. With 142,600km on the odometer, it has been well-maintained and is sure to provide many more years of dependable service.
This XLT trim level is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of automatic headlights, keyless entry, and power windows and locks. Stay warm and comfortable with heated mirrors and the power of a V6 engine. The Explorer also provides peace of mind with its comprehensive safety features, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control.
Here are five of the most enticing features of this 2014 Ford Explorer XLT:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snowy roads to rugged trails.
- V6 Engine: Enjoy powerful acceleration and smooth performance, perfect for long journeys and hauling cargo.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable with clear visibility even in frigid temperatures.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your Explorer with ease, making every journey a breeze.
- Power Windows and Locks: Experience convenience and control at your fingertips.
Visit Royalty Motors today to experience this fantastic Ford Explorer XLT for yourself!
AMVIC CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
