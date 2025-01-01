Menu
Need a vehicle that has style? Look at our Pre-Owned 2014 FORD EXPLORER SPORT 4X4 6 PASSENGER (Pictured in photo) Filled with top options including Heated Leather Seats, Heated steering wheel, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Navigation Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows. Am/Fm stereo Cd player Power sunroof Rearview camera Power Lift Gate/Air /Tilt /Cruise/ comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price thats ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, thats why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

2014 Ford Explorer

207,142 KM

$14,900

+ GST
2014 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr Sport/LEATHER/CAR STARTER/SUNROOF

12920435

2014 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr Sport/LEATHER/CAR STARTER/SUNROOF

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$14,900

+ GST

Used
207,142KM
VIN 1FM5K8GT3EGA05198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB5198
  • Mileage 207,142 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style? Look at our Pre-Owned 2014 FORD EXPLORER SPORT 4X4 6 PASSENGER (Pictured in photo) Filled with top options including Heated Leather Seats, Heated steering wheel, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Navigation Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows. Am/Fm stereo Cd player Power sunroof Rearview camera Power Lift Gate/Air /Tilt /Cruise/ comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth

Safety

Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

