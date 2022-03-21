2014 Ford Explorer

$8,500 + taxes & licensing 2 2 9 , 8 3 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8753690

8753690 Stock #: 40808

40808 VIN: 1FM5K8F85EGB75432

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 40808

Mileage 229,837 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.