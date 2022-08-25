2014 Ford Explorer Sport

$14,500 + taxes & licensing 2 0 1 , 6 7 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8986777

8986777 Stock #: 47283

47283 VIN: 1FM5K8GTXEGB75235

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 47283

Mileage 201,670 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.