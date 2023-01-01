2014 Ford F-150

$10,600 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 6 , 9 0 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10345710

10345710 Stock #: 77917

77917 VIN: 1FTFW1EF2EKF84103

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 77917

Mileage 186,902 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.