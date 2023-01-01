Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford F-150

186,902 KM

Details Description

$10,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,600

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10345710
  2. 10345710
  3. 10345710
  4. 10345710
  5. 10345710
  6. 10345710
  7. 10345710
  8. 10345710
  9. 10345710
  10. 10345710
  11. 10345710
  12. 10345710
  13. 10345710
  14. 10345710
  15. 10345710
  16. 10345710
  17. 10345710
  18. 10345710
  19. 10345710
  20. 10345710
  21. 10345710
  22. 10345710
  23. 10345710
  24. 10345710
  25. 10345710
  26. 10345710
  27. 10345710
  28. 10345710
  29. 10345710
  30. 10345710
  31. 10345710
Contact Seller

$10,600

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
186,902KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10345710
  • Stock #: 77917
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF2EKF84103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 77917
  • Mileage 186,902 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY AUGUST 29.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 77917 - LOT #: 675 - RESERVE PRICE: $10,600 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2017 Jeep Wrangler U...
 118,916 KM
$31,000 + tax & lic
2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i
 167,812 KM
$23,000 + tax & lic
2011 South Bay PONTO...
 185 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory