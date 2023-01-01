Menu
2014 Ford F-150

161,230 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

161,230KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10435956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,230 KM

Vehicle Description

This Beautiful 2014 F-150 FX4 comes with only 161,230km from brand new. This beautiful 1 Owner Clean Car/Fax truck comes fully loaded with Automatic Windows and doors, Bluetooth, 4WD drive terrain, Aftermarket Fuel rims BF Good Ridge Newer Tires, a Tonneau Cover, a fresh oil change, and much much more....  

Call Carzone for complete details. Open 6 days a week, Sundays by appointment only. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, UP TO $10000 CASH BACK, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome at Car Zone. Visit carzonecalgary online. Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call Carzone anytime to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY. We are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at carzonecalgary Phone Car Zone and give us an opportunity to earn your business today.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Buy From Home Available

Email Car Zone

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

