2014 Ford F-150

145,000 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10515993
  Stock #: C45794

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey - Light
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # C45794
  Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful Ford F-150 comes with only 145,000km from brand new. This Ford F-150 comes with a Clean Car/Fax report, 1 owner truck fully loaded from the factory with 2 sets of keys, remote start, back-up camera, leather seats, 4x4, Tailgate lift assist, spray-in bedliner, tonneau cover, trailer tow package, block heater, 3.5 V6 EcoBoost engine and much more...

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!

Explore our impressive selection of vehicles at Carzone. We're open 6 days a week, and Sundays are available by appointment. With EASY FINANCING and ZERO DOWN payment options, owning your dream car has never been easier. Get UP TO $10,000 CASH BACK and enjoy the peace of mind of a NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX report. Trade-ins are always welcome, making your upgrade seamless. Visit us online at carzonecalgary.ca and experience the difference. As an AMVIC licensed dealer, Carzone specializes in turning your vehicle dreams into reality. Call us anytime and inquire about our 90-day payment deferral plan. No matter your credit history – bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada – ALL CREDIT TYPES ARE WELCOME. Multiple banks are ready to work with you. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY and let us guide you toward your dream car. We're here to assist you every step of the way. Your credit acceptance is our priority. Contact Carzone now to discover how we can earn your business today.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio

Tow Hooks

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

