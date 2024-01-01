$15,997+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCrew 157" Lariat
2014 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCrew 157" Lariat
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$15,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 256,459 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (587) 215-8798 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL (587) 500-7998
IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!
AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP
|
|
|
|
|
|
For Sale: 2014 Ford F-150 Lariat
This full-size truck offers powerful performance, luxurious features, and excellent capability. With a 5.0L V8 engine delivering 360HP, it’s perfect for towing, hauling, and daily driving.
Features:
- Spacious seating for up to 5
- 8” touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth and navigation
- Rearview camera and rear parking sensors
- Premium leather seats with heated and ventilated front seats
- Keyless entry, remote start, and dual-zone climate control
- Power-adjustable front seats and power-folding mirrors
- Safety: electronic stability control, traction control, and multiple airbags
Ideal for those seeking a powerful, luxurious, and versatile truck for work and everyday use.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From XpressApprovals
Email XpressApprovals
XpressApprovals
Call Dealer
(403) 909-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(403) 909-8666