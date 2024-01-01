Menu
For Sale: 2014 Ford F-150 Lariat With a 5.0L V8 engine delivering 360HP, it’s perfect for towing, hauling, and daily driving.</p><p><strong>Features:</strong></p><ul><li>Spacious seating for up to 5</li><li>8” touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth and navigation</li><li>Rearview camera and rear parking sensors</li><li>Premium leather seats with heated and ventilated front seats</li><li>Keyless entry, remote start, and dual-zone climate control</li><li>Power-adjustable front seats and power-folding mirrors</li><li>Safety: electronic stability control, traction control, and multiple airbags</li></ul><p>Ideal for those seeking a powerful, luxurious, and versatile truck for work and everyday use.</p><p>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.</p>

2014 Ford F-150

256,459 KM

$15,997

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 157" Lariat

2014 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 157" Lariat

Location

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$15,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
256,459KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF2EKF99930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 256,459 KM

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (587) 215-8798 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL (587) 500-7998

IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!

For Sale: 2014 Ford F-150 Lariat

This full-size truck offers powerful performance, luxurious features, and excellent capability. With a 5.0L V8 engine delivering 360HP, it’s perfect for towing, hauling, and daily driving.

Features:

  • Spacious seating for up to 5
  • 8” touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth and navigation
  • Rearview camera and rear parking sensors
  • Premium leather seats with heated and ventilated front seats
  • Keyless entry, remote start, and dual-zone climate control
  • Power-adjustable front seats and power-folding mirrors
  • Safety: electronic stability control, traction control, and multiple airbags

Ideal for those seeking a powerful, luxurious, and versatile truck for work and everyday use.

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio

Tow Hooks

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Conventional Spare Tire

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

$15,997

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2014 Ford F-150