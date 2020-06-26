2014 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7
Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2014 Ford F150 FX4 Crew Cab (pictured in photo) Filled with top options including Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Navigation Rear view camera Factory car starter Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows. Air ,Tilt ,Cruise control, Media centre Rear power sliding window Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians after receiving a, fluid top off and a 1 year extended warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto has proudly served Calgary for over 20 years, helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today We accept trades ! Amvic Licensed Business
