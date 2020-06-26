Menu
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew FX4 LEATHER NAVIGATION SUNROOF

2014 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew FX4 LEATHER NAVIGATION SUNROOF

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

  148,814KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5293088
  Stock #: G38578
  VIN: 1FTFW1ET5EKG38578
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2014 Ford F150 FX4 Crew Cab (pictured in photo) Filled with top options including Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Navigation Rear view camera Factory car starter Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows. Air ,Tilt ,Cruise control, Media centre Rear power sliding window Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians after receiving a, fluid top off and a 1 year extended warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto has proudly served Calgary for over 20 years, helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today We accept trades ! Amvic Licensed Business

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

