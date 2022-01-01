Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford F-350

245,902 KM

Details Description Features

$29,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

Chinook Auto Sales

403-235-0123

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-350

2014 Ford F-350

Super Duty SUPERDUTY XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-350

Super Duty SUPERDUTY XLT

Location

Chinook Auto Sales

2011 50 St SE, Calgary, AB T2B 1M6

403-235-0123

  1. 8101702
  2. 8101702
  3. 8101702
  4. 8101702
  5. 8101702
  6. 8101702
  7. 8101702
  8. 8101702
  9. 8101702
  10. 8101702
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

245,902KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8101702
  • Stock #: W8477
  • VIN: 1FT8W3B69EEA18477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # W8477
  • Mileage 245,902 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS IS A VERY NICE FORD F-350. IT COMES WITH CLOTH SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM/FM RADIO, 4X4 AND MORE! FEEL FREE TO CALL US (403)235-0123, E-MAIL US CHINOOKAUTOSALES@LIVE.CA  OR VISIT AT 2011 50TH ST S.E. CALGARY!!!


YOU CAN ALSO GO TO WWW.CHINOOKAUTOSALES.COM  TO VIEW OTHER INVENTORY!!!


CHINOOK AUTO SALES IS AMVIC CERTIFIED DEALER!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chinook Auto Sales

2016 Toyota Yaris LE...
 96,853 KM
$13,988 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Grand Cher...
 82,058 KM
$32,998 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Police Int...
 328,677 KM
$16,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chinook Auto Sales

Chinook Auto Sales

Chinook Auto Sales

2011 50 St SE, Calgary, AB T2B 1M6

Call Dealer

403-235-XXXX

(click to show)

403-235-0123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory