Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday June 24.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 76355 <br/>Lot #: 532 <br/>Reserve Price: $5,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/> *PANELS PAINTED* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2014 Ford Focus

148,067 KM

Details Description

$5,000

+ GST
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12658248

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12658248
  2. 12658248
  3. 12658248
  4. 12658248
  5. 12658248
  6. 12658248
  7. 12658248
  8. 12658248
  9. 12658248
  10. 12658248
  11. 12658248
  12. 12658248
  13. 12658248
  14. 12658248
  15. 12658248
  16. 12658248
  17. 12658248
  18. 12658248
  19. 12658248
  20. 12658248
  21. 12658248
  22. 12658248
  23. 12658248
  24. 12658248
  25. 12658248
  26. 12658248
  27. 12658248
  28. 12658248
  29. 12658248
  30. 12658248
  31. 12658248
  32. 12658248
  33. 12658248
Contact Seller

$5,000

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,067KM
VIN 1FADP3F20EL328747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 76355
  • Mileage 148,067 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday June 24.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 76355
Lot #: 532
Reserve Price: $5,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
*PANELS PAINTED*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2000 Kenworth T300 S/A for sale in Calgary, AB
2000 Kenworth T300 S/A 148,343 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i 114,959 KM $14,000 + GST
Used 2017 Jeep Compass NORTH for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Jeep Compass NORTH 148,590 KM $1,000 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,000

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2014 Ford Focus