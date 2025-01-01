Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 11.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 96678 <br/>Lot #: 601 <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta. <br/>Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage. <br/> *INFOTAINMENT SCREEN INOPERABLE-RADIO INOPERABLE* <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2014 Ford Focus

222,884 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle
13146862

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 13146862
  2. 13146862
  3. 13146862
  4. 13146862
  5. 13146862
  6. 13146862
  7. 13146862
  8. 13146862
  9. 13146862
  10. 13146862
  11. 13146862
  12. 13146862
  13. 13146862
  14. 13146862
  15. 13146862
  16. 13146862
  17. 13146862
  18. 13146862
  19. 13146862
  20. 13146862
  21. 13146862
  22. 13146862
  23. 13146862
  24. 13146862
  25. 13146862
  26. 13146862
  27. 13146862
  28. 13146862
  29. 13146862
  30. 13146862
  31. 13146862
  32. 13146862
  33. 13146862
  34. 13146862
  35. 13146862
  36. 13146862
  37. 13146862
  38. 13146862
  39. 13146862
  40. 13146862
  41. 13146862
  42. 13146862
  43. 13146862
  44. 13146862
  45. 13146862
  46. 13146862
  47. 13146862
  48. 13146862
  49. 13146862
  50. 13146862
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
222,884KM
VIN 1FADP3K20EL315485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96678
  • Mileage 222,884 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 11.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 96678
Lot #: 601
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
*INFOTAINMENT SCREEN INOPERABLE-RADIO INOPERABLE*
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 for sale in Calgary, AB
2007 Dodge Ram 2500 170,560 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2017 Volkswagen Passat for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Volkswagen Passat 223,619 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2016 Nissan NV200 for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Nissan NV200 87,984 KM $CALL + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2014 Ford Focus