$CALL+ GST
Make it Yours
2014 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$CALL
+ GST
Used
222,884KM
VIN 1FADP3K20EL315485
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 96678
- Mileage 222,884 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 11.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 96678
Lot #: 601
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
*INFOTAINMENT SCREEN INOPERABLE-RADIO INOPERABLE*
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
$CALL
+ GST>
2014 Ford Focus