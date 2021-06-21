2014 Ford Focus

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 7 3 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7436552

7436552 Stock #: AA0423

AA0423 VIN: 1FADP3L99EL273782

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AA0423

Mileage 130,731 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Rear Wiper Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Windows rear window defogger Mechanical full size spare tire Additional Features Cargo Area Cover Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.