2014 Ford Focus

130,731 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

587-327-5804

ST Hatch

Location

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

130,731KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7436552
  • Stock #: AA0423
  • VIN: 1FADP3L99EL273782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,731 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford Focus ST! This Turbocharged Hatchback features Leather Interior, Bluetooth Connection, Heated Seats/Mirrors, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
full size spare tire
Cargo Area Cover
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

