2014 Ford Focus

116,538 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

4dr Sdn Titanium/LEATHER/SUNROOF/REAR VIEW CAMERA

2014 Ford Focus

4dr Sdn Titanium/LEATHER/SUNROOF/REAR VIEW CAMERA

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

116,538KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9608617
  • Stock #: 31757
  • VIN: 1fadp3j28el331757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31757
  • Mileage 116,538 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2014 FORD FOCUS TITANIUM (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, /Power Windows./Rear view camera/Air /Tilt /Cruise/ Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 6 month extended warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto has proudly served Calgary for over 20 years, helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

