2014 Ford Fusion

$11,000 + taxes & licensing 1 7 8 , 8 2 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8649433

8649433 Stock #: 38621

38621 VIN: 3FA6P0RU7ER362190

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 38621

Mileage 178,829 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.