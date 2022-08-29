2014 Ford Fusion

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 6 4 , 8 8 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9088279

9088279 Stock #: 49310

49310 VIN: 3FA6P0HD9ER237483

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 49310

Mileage 264,880 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.