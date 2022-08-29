Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Fusion

264,880 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Fusion

2014 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9088279
  2. 9088279
  3. 9088279
  4. 9088279
  5. 9088279
  6. 9088279
  7. 9088279
  8. 9088279
  9. 9088279
  10. 9088279
  11. 9088279
  12. 9088279
  13. 9088279
  14. 9088279
  15. 9088279
  16. 9088279
  17. 9088279
  18. 9088279
  19. 9088279
  20. 9088279
  21. 9088279
  22. 9088279
  23. 9088279
  24. 9088279
  25. 9088279
  26. 9088279
  27. 9088279
  28. 9088279
  29. 9088279
  30. 9088279
  31. 9088279
  32. 9088279
  33. 9088279
  34. 9088279
  35. 9088279
  36. 9088279
  37. 9088279
  38. 9088279
  39. 9088279
  40. 9088279
  41. 9088279
  42. 9088279
  43. 9088279
  44. 9088279
  45. 9088279
  46. 9088279
  47. 9088279
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

264,880KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9088279
  • Stock #: 49310
  • VIN: 3FA6P0HD9ER237483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 49310
  • Mileage 264,880 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 27.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 49310 - LOT #: 664DT - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - DEALERSHIP TRADE-IN: UNIT WAS TRADED IN AND IS BEING SOLD ON BEHALF OF A FRANCHISE DEALERSHIP. - MECHANICAL PROBLEMS: THIS VEHICLE HAS NON-SPECIFIC MECHANICAL PROBLEMS. - *TRANSMISSION ISSUES* - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2017 Chevrolet Malib...
 95,635 KM
$17,000 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 114,739 KM
$16,000 + tax & lic
2013 Forest River Si...
 999,999 KM
$11,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory