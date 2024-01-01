Menu
Account
Sign In
Look at this 2014 GMC Acadia SLT1. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine will keep you going. This GMC Acadia features the following options: ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6 (STD), Wipers, front and rear intermittent with washers, Windows, power with driver Express-Down, Wheels, 19 x 7.5 aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger, padded with cloth trim, colour-keyed -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors, USB port and auxiliary input jack, Universal home remote, 3-channel programmable -inc: garage door opener, Trim, interior, aluminum on instrument panel and steering wheel, Traction control, electronic, full-function, all-speed, and Tires, P255/60R19 all season blackwall. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2014 GMC Acadia

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 GMC Acadia

SLT1

Watch This Vehicle

2014 GMC Acadia

SLT1

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2014 GMC Acadia SLT1. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine will keep you going. This GMC Acadia features the following options: ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6 (STD), Wipers, front and rear intermittent with washers, Windows, power with driver Express-Down, Wheels, 19" x 7.5" aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger, padded with cloth trim, colour-keyed -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors, USB port and auxiliary input jack, Universal home remote, 3-channel programmable -inc: garage door opener, Trim, interior, aluminum on instrument panel and steering wheel, Traction control, electronic, full-function, all-speed, and Tires, P255/60R19 all season blackwall. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 3.6L SIDI V6 (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 66,531 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Acura ILX Premium A-Spec for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Acura ILX Premium A-Spec 51,225 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Buick Encore Convenience for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Buick Encore Convenience 98,484 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Acadia