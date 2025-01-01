$CALL+ GST
2014 GMC Acadia
SLE2
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 385,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2014 GMC Acadia SLE2. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine will keep you going. This GMC Acadia features the following options: ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6 (STD), Wipers, front and rear intermittent with washers, Windows, power with driver Express-Down, Wheels, 18" x 7.5" aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger, padded with cloth trim, colour-keyed -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors, USB port and auxiliary input jack, Trim, interior, simulated metallic on instrument panel and console, Traction control, electronic, full-function, all-speed, Tires, P255/65R18 all season blackwall, and Tire Pressure Monitor. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
