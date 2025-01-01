Menu
Check out this 2014 GMC Acadia SLE2. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine will keep you going. This GMC Acadia features the following options: ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6 (STD), Wipers, front and rear intermittent with washers, Windows, power with driver Express-Down, Wheels, 18 x 7.5 aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger, padded with cloth trim, colour-keyed -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors, USB port and auxiliary input jack, Trim, interior, simulated metallic on instrument panel and console, Traction control, electronic, full-function, all-speed, Tires, P255/65R18 all season blackwall, and Tire Pressure Monitor.

2014 GMC Acadia

385,000 KM

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Used
385,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKKVPKDXEJ152991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 385,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2014 GMC Acadia SLE2. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine will keep you going. This GMC Acadia features the following options: ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6 (STD), Wipers, front and rear intermittent with washers, Windows, power with driver Express-Down, Wheels, 18" x 7.5" aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger, padded with cloth trim, colour-keyed -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors, USB port and auxiliary input jack, Trim, interior, simulated metallic on instrument panel and console, Traction control, electronic, full-function, all-speed, Tires, P255/65R18 all season blackwall, and Tire Pressure Monitor. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 3.6L SIDI V6 (STD)
Requires Subscription

