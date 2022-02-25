Menu
2014 GMC Acadia

167,401 KM

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

2014 GMC Acadia

2014 GMC Acadia

AWD 4dr SLT1

2014 GMC Acadia

AWD 4dr SLT1

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

167,401KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8326104
  • Stock #: 79038
  • VIN: 1GKKVRKD1EJ179038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 79038
  • Mileage 167,401 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2014 GMC ACADIA SLT1 7 PASSENGER V6 AWD (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including Heated Leather Seats,Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Navigation Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows. /Rear view camera/Power Lift Gate/Air /Tilt /Cruise/ Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 1 year extended warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto has proudly served Calgary for over 20 years, helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Navigation System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Climate Control
Backup Sensor
Power Lift Gates

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

