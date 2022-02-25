2014 GMC Acadia

$24,900 + taxes & licensing 1 6 7 , 4 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8326104

8326104 Stock #: 79038

79038 VIN: 1GKKVRKD1EJ179038

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 79038

Mileage 167,401 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats tilt steering remote start Navigation System Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING Exterior Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Backup Sensor Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.